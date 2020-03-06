Samsung releases its first 5G smartphone

Samsung has finally released the Samsung Galaxy S20. This is the first 5G Samsung phone for many people.

The new smartphone has been rolled out in 20 nations with plans to release them in 130 nations by end-March.

With a 6.2 inch display, the Smartphone is cheaper and smaller than the Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra, which have a 6.7 inch and 6.9-inch display respectively.

The phone is a massive upgrade from Samsung Galaxy S10; the screen is bigger and the phone is thinner. It offers storage of 12GB Ram and 128GB internal storage. What’s more, it has a microSD slot of up to 1TB of expandable storage in case you run out of space.

Powerful camera upgrade

While Samsung Galaxy S20 doesn’t have S20 Ultra’s 100x space zoom, it still has a more powerful zoom than the S10. Hybrid Optic Zoom can go up to 3X and the digital zoom goes up to 30X, which is a major improvement from the S10 which had a 2X zoom.

The big zoom and new features make shooting and sharing easier. The Smartphone features triple cameras, including a 64 MP rear camera, 10 MP front camera, improved low-light photos, 120 Hz refresh rate, 8K video recording.

Samsung has also increased the size of individual pixels from 1.4 microns to 1.8 microns. Combined with the powerful sensor, you’ll capture brighter and sharper images.

Gamers too, have a lot to celebrate; the games are more responsive thanks to the 120Hz fluid display and an improved touch-sensitivity of 240Hz.

Super Fast charging returns

After the Note 10, Samsung’s ‘Super Fast’ charging returns with the S20 line. The phone has a 4,00mAh battery, a 25W charger and is also compatible with wireless charging.

No headphone jack

Samsung Galaxy S20 is the first Galaxys flagship phone without a headphone jack, meaning you will have to check out wireless earbuds or headphones.

The handset is available in three colours; Cloud Pink, Cloud Blue and Cosmic Gray and will cost you USD 999.