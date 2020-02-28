Samuel Mushai wins Gold in Paralympics qualifier

Double World and Olympic champion Samuel Mushai won Gold in the on-going World Paralympics qualifier in Marrakesh, Morocco after emerging victorious in the 1500 metres T11.

Mushai completed the event in 4 minutes 22.07 seconds beating his compatriots Erik Kiptoo and Wilson Bii to the second and third positions respectively.

In other races, Henry Nzungi bagged gold in the men’s 100 metres T12 race while Samson Ojuka emerged victorious in the 100 metres T37 race.

Ann Wacuka also won Gold medal after winning women’s Javeline competition.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



John Toroitich finished second in 1500 metres T12 while Henry Kiprono finished third. Wesley Kimeli finished third in the 400 metres T 46 race.