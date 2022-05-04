Samuel njoroge shrugs off strong field to claim Savannah Tour title at Railways

Home player Samuel Njoroge stunned a strong field of 44 professional and top amateurs to win the sixth leg of the Savannah Golf Tour played at the Railways Golf Club.

Njoroge capitalized on his home advantage to post an incredible 7-under par 65 to claim the top honors in the competition, beating his closest rival Kakamega Golf Club’s Dismas Indiza who scored a decent 5-under par 67 to come in second.

Njoroge played an incredible front nine, scoring 5 birdies and holding pars in the rest of the holes to bag Ksh 64,000 worth of prize money for his efforts.

“The secret behind my win today is that I have been practicing a lot prior to the tournament and this also being my home club, means that I know it inside-out. I played a great game, had great swings and I am happy to have emerged the winner of this leg of the Tour despite the strong challenge from my opponents.” he said

On his part, long-hitter Dismas Indiza played a decent front nine, scoring birdies on the first, second, and seventh holes.

He held pars in the rest of the holes apart from hole 6 where he returned a bogey. In the second Nine, he scored birdies on holes 10, 14, 16, and 18 and returned a bogey on hole 15, holding pars in the rest. He took home Ksh. 46,000 of the prize money.

Coming in third was Vet Lab Sports Club-based professional Edwin Mudanyi who returned a score of one under par 71 at the nine-hole golf course.

Mundayi who won the inaugural Savannah Tour, had a decent outing, scoring birdies on holes 5, 6, 9, and 14. However, he failed to capitalize his chances on holes 3, 15, and 17 where he dropped points.

Meanwhile, Kiambu Golf Club’s top amateur Michael Karanga Tom Omuli were tied in the fourth position after holding pars.