Sanergy Kenya among winners of The 2020 Food Planet Prize

A social enterprise converting organic waste in urban slums into an agricultural resource in Kenya was among the winners of the 2020 Food Planet Prize.

The Curt Bergfors Foundation announced that Sanergy Kenya and USA was among the four winners of the award which includes 1 million USD for efforts to reshape the food system.

The Food Planet Prize recognizes initiatives, organizations and individuals working to secure the world´s food supply while fostering a healthy a nd resilient biosphere.

The Curt Bergfors Foundation founder Curt Bergfors said, “Our food system is broken, and the Planet is ailing. We are all part of the problem, and we must all try to be part of the solution. I wish to contribute through the foundation and with these awards.”

The Food Planet Prize was launched this year and over 650 nominations from all over the world, illustrating a diverse global community devoted to solving the food system’s shortcomings and re-imagining food in all its complexity were received.

“To address the urgency and help reverse this development, the Curt Bergfors Foundation has decided to double its stake in the fight to save the Food Planet. This year we are awarding four US $1 million prizes, instead of the previously announced two.”

The Food Planet Prize Co-chair Johan Rockström said, “We’re starting to feel the impacts of today’s unsustainable food systems, both on global warming and on the basic functions of our planet. A food system shift is vital; it requires political will, ample funding, and the right ideas.”

Other winners include Blue Ventures UK, FutureFeed Australia, The Land Institute USA as well as icipe Kenya, a research organization pioneering the transition to insect-based proteins for food and animal feed.

Sanergy Co-founder David Auerbach termed the award an honour saying, “Our goal over the next five years is to be processing over one million tons of waste per year, which will enable us to produce significant amounts of animal feed and fertilizer, which is so important for food security.”