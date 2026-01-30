Sanitary pads factory launched in Homa Bay,aims to end period poverty

In a move aimed at fighting period poverty in Kenya, Galentine Care Ltd has launched an all women led Galentine Care Sanitary Pad Factory in Homa Bay County which will major in the production of sanitary pads while creating employment for women.

The plant, which was opened by Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, functions at the nexus of sustainable business, economic justice, and women’s health.

Located in Mbita, the factory will manufacture high-quality sanitary pads designed by women for women, selling them at prices up to 60%lower than prevailing market rates, as low as KSh 50.

To encourage girls’ education and lower absenteeism due to menstruation, a portion of the manufacturing will be donated to nearby schools.

“This is not charity. This is a social enterprise rooted in dignity,” said Governor Gladys Wanga. “Period poverty, teenage pregnancy, and household poverty are deeply interconnected. When girls lack access to pads, they miss school. When they miss school, they become vulnerable. This factory offers a practical, sustainable solution that strengthens our economy while protecting our girls.”

This comes at a time when Homa Bay County continues to record the highest teenage pregnancy rates in Kenya having recorded more than 17,000 teenage pregnancies in 2024, accounting for approximately 22% of all reported pregnancies in the county.

By mid-2025, over 10,000 new cases had already been recorded.

Evidence and community experience consistently show that period poverty increases vulnerability, with some girls pushed into exploitative and transactional situations—including exchanging sex for money to buy sanitary pads.

“No girl should miss school because of her period,” said MillieMabona, MP. “This factory proves that when we invest locally and legislate smartly, we can protect dignity, create jobs, and secure the future of our girls.”

By maintaining girls’ education, promoting women’s economic engagement, and enhancing menstruation health, Galentine Care directly tackles this issue.

“Women told us clearly: the barriers were cost and last-mile access,” said Peter Macodida, Founder and CEO of Galentine Care. “With community-driven research, we learned that 97%of women in Homa Bay could afford pads priced at KSh 50. That insight shaped everything. This factory proves that market-based solutions can deliver dignity at scale.”

At full capacity, the plant is projected to expand from 17 skilled female employees to more than 200 in three years, reaching 430,000 women nationwide throughout that time.

“This factory is ours,” said community representatives. “It is what paying back to the community looks like.”

With support from GalCare Inc. (USA), Galentine Care was founded barely nine months ago with the long-term goal of implementing this model in several Kenyan counties.

Founders Stephanie March, Tracy Mackavin, and Peter Macodida emphasized that investing in women-led manufacturing is not only socially just but economically smart.

“Galentine Care is not just a factory—it is a movement,” saidTracy Mackavin,Co-Founder of Galentine Care. “When women are given the tools and trust to lead, communities thrive.”

“When women design solutions for their own lives, the impact is powerful. Galentine Care proves that women-led manufacturing can create jobs, keep girls in school, and build thriving communities. This is what investing in women truly looks like,”Stephanie March, Co-Founder of Galentine Care.

The launch featured a factory tour, remarks from founders and partners, and engagement with the women Change makers leading production on the ground—many of whom began their journey producing pads manually and now operate automated machinery capable of transforming access at scale.

“This factory is the fulfillment of a long-held dream,” said Jane Anyango, Director of Polycom Girls, whose organization works against period poverty. “We started with pad banks in schools because we saw firsthand how period poverty holds girls back. Today, with Galentine Care’s factory here in Homa Bay, we are not just providing products—we are building a future where girls stay in school, participate fully, and pursue their passions without shame or interruption. This is community-driven, quality-led, and designed by women who truly understand what girls need.”

As Kenya debates policies on menstrual health, taxation of raw materials, and access to sanitary products in schools, Galentine Care stands as a working example of what is possible when policy, innovation, and community leadership align.