Sanjin Alagic: Our aim is to establish  City Stars a formidable  KPL outfit

Nairobi City Stars head coach Sanjin Alagic says the club is targeting to be an established Kenyan premier league club on its return to the top flight after four seasons out in low tier football.

City Stars beat Nzoia Sugar 2-0 on the opening weekend of the 2020/21 KPL season to kick start their PL comeback on a winning note and the Bosnian tactician is not being carried away just yet saying the ambition of the club is to become a formidable top flight team and regular campaigners .

‘’When you come from the second league you need to stay humble, you need to become a stable premier league side that’s our first target after that we will go match by match and know what happens after. But our main target is to stay in the league and also continue giving young players a chance like against Nzoia Sugar we had a 17year old [Vincent} and 16 year old {babu otieno} in the match,’’ said the Sarajevo born Sajin.

City Stars made a total of 11 signings this season and released seven. Among the newcomers at the Kawangaware based club include :Steven Njunge, Rodgers Okumu, Sven yidah, Erick Ombija and Kennedy Onyango among others.

‘’The signing that we made, we signed a couple of players with premier league experience, like four or five that was the plan’’,Alagic remarked.

Nairobi City Stars face KCB fc this Friday at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani from 3pm in their second KPL encounter. Another fixture lined up Friday will see wazito seek redemption against vihiga united at Narok County Stadium.

