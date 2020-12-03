Sanjin Alagic: Our aim is to establish  City Stars a formidable  KPL outfit

Written By: Bernard Okumu
9

Nairobi City Stars forward Oliver Maloba celebrates a goal against Nzoia United in a KPL match on 29TH November 2020 at Narok Stadium.City Stars won the match 2-0 PIC:COURTESY

 

Nairobi City Stars head coach  Sanjin Alagic says the club is targeting to be an established Kenyan premier league club on its return to the top flight after  four  seasons out in  low tier football.

City Stars beat Nzoia Sugar 2-0 on the opening weekend of the 2020/21 KPL season to kick start their  PL comeback on a winning note and the Bosnian  tactician is not being carried away just yet saying the ambition of the club is to become a formidable  top flight team and regular campaigners .

‘’When you come from  the second league you need to stay humble, you need to become a stable premier league side that’s our first target after that we will go match by match and know what happens after. But our main target is to stay in the league and also continue giving young players a chance like against Nzoia Sugar we had a 17year old [Vincent} and 16 year old {babu otieno} in the match,’’ said the Sarajevo born Sajin.

City stars CEO Patrick Korir,l, with Sanjin Alagic R, when the Bosnian was unveiled as the club’s new head coach in July 2019.

 

City Stars made a total of 11 signings this season   and released seven. Among the newcomers at the Kawangaware based club  include :Steven Njunge, Rodgers Okumu, Sven yidah, Erick Ombija and Kennedy Onyango among others.

‘’The signing that we made,  we signed a couple of players with premier league experience, like four or five that was the plan’’,Alagic remarked.

Nairobi City Stars face KCB  fc this Friday at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani from 3pm   in their second KPL encounter. Another fixture lined up  Friday will see wazito seek redemption against vihiga united at Narok County Stadium.

