Sankok calls for Junet’s arrest for disrespecting people with disability

Nominated Member of Parliament David Ole Sankok has issued a 14-days ultimatum to respective arms of government to arrest Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed for his utterances against a senator living with disability.

Mr Sankok called on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and the Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to take action against the MP for his claims that nominated Jubilee Senator Isaac Mwaura ‘bleached’ himself so as to get a nomination slot to represent people with disability in Parliament.

Speaking in his Osim country lodge in Ewuaso Ngiro trading g center in Narok, Mr Sankok said the MP disrespected the people living with disability and should be treated as incitement bordering hate speech.

The Orange Democratic Movement lawmaker made the remarks in Turkana county on Saturday, February 6, during a Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) popularisation bid.

In His pronouncement Mr Muhammed said “I have seen someone who is walking around and has been presenting himself as a person with disability… this man Isaac Mwaura, I thought he had a disability and should be helped but I have realised he is a white man…”

Mr Sankok said the MP utterances that has come neck to head with killing of 2 people living with disability is among castrated moves by some people in the country to kill and offer people living with disabilities as sacrifices to ‘their gods to appease their demons’.

He claims two PLWDs the late Christopher Nderitu hit by a speeding motorcade belonging to a prominent Embu politician in the background of political meetings at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County and a child named Nimo, who was living with cerebral palsy was raped and killed in Isiolo county with some of her body parts missing.

“This is a plan move since it’s the same day, Babu Owino MP Embakasi move posted a monkey with albinism on his facebook page, it’s the same day the child with cerebral palsy body was found in the bush raped and mutilated,” said Mr Sankok

If the ultimatum will not be honored, Mr Sankok said all the 6.5 million PLWD will set aside one day of mourning of the two fallen colleagues, and defend the rights of senator Mwaura through press statements.

“During the protest we will also invoke a curse against MP Mohammed and 4 generations after him where we will face at the sunset naked while cursing him,” he added

The demonstration will also be against the government for failing to take action on those people killing PLWDs.