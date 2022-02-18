Sanlam opens entries for 2021 Financial Journalism Awards

Sanlam has announced the opening of the 2021 Sanlam Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism, one of the leading initiatives in Africa, recognising exceptional business journalism since 1974.

The 2021 awards are open for print, radio, television, and online media. African journalists in Africa, working in an African news organisation, and publishing or broadcasting their works on the continent are eligible for the competition. The deadline for entries is 28 February 2022.



This year, the judging panel will be chaired by a South Africa based Kenyan Communication Scholar, Nixon Kariithi, who will lead a bench of eight accomplished mass communication experts and practitioners. Another Kenyan scholar and Public Relations Consultant Tom Indimuli will also sit in the judge’s panel.

While welcoming local journalists to consider making their submissions for the prestigious continental awards, Sanlam Kenya Group CEO Dr Patrick Tumbo said the awards will celebrate outstanding journalism as part of a strategic effort to deepen the value of financial journalism in Africa.

Sanlam Kenya, an operating subsidiary of the Sanlam Group has been supporting the initiative, producing several Kenyan winners in the last decade.

“Such awards deserve our corporate support as they help to nurture and celebrate financial journalists’. In an information economy, financial journalism will continue enjoying pride of place as a key plank that advances financial literacy for development,” Dr Tumbo said.

Entries must have been published between 1 January and 31 December 2021 and submitted through the Sanlam website here: https://www.sanlam.co.za/sponsorships/media/financialjournalism/enter/Pages/entry-form.aspx.

The link also has detailed information on the eligibility guidelines, criteria on submitted works, and entry rules for the awards. Submissions must consist only three pieces of journalistic work in English, French, or Portuguese.

The competition comprises of seven category prizes and three special awards, presented as follows:

Category Awards:

Business and Companies

Economy

Financial Markets

Consumer Financial Education

The Africa Growth Story

Broadcast: Radio/Audio/Podcasting (in business reporting)

Broadcast: Television/Video (in business reporting)

The Business/Companies, Economy, Financial Markets and Consumer Financial Education categories are open to South African journalists only. Entries must be from print and online media.

The Africa Growth Story, Broadcast: Audio, and Broadcast: Video categories are open to South African journalists as well as African journalists in the rest of Africa working in an African news organisation and practising journalism on the continent.

The Africa Growth Story category was introduced in 2013 to recognise exceptional business journalism focusing on the growth of the continent in terms of investment, infrastructure development, economic progress, and related topics. Stories should reflect a Pan African outlook and regional integration theme.

Special Awards:

Best Newcomer

Lifetime Achievement

Sanlam Financial Journalist of the Year

Winners of the special awards are selected through a rigorous nomination and evaluation process by the independent judging panel.

For over four decades, the awards have been acknowledging the best financial journalism in Africa and have attracted widespread interest from the continent. In 2020, the judging panel received 100 entries from journalists representing more than 40 media organisations.

The Africa Growth Story, a popular category in the competition, received 23 entries spanning countries across the geopolitical and economic blocks of the continent.

The judging panel consists of Nixon Kariithi (chair of the panel), Paula Fray (expert media trainer), Charles Naude (retired business editor), Ulrich Joubert (retired independent economist), Ylva Rodny Gumede (head of the division for Internationalisation and professor in the school of communication at the University of Johannesburg) Angela Agoawike (communications consultant based in Nigeria), Tom Indimuli (media consultant based in Kenya), and Emily May Brown (media lecturer at Polytechnic of Namibia).