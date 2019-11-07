Sanlam names Caroline Laichena as new General Insurance subsidiary leader

Listed non-bank financial services provider Sanlam Kenya, has announced the appointment of Ms Caroline Laichena as the new Sanlam General Insurance Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment of Ms Laichena effective November 1st follows a series of competitive recruitment processes and is part of Sanlam Kenya’s ongoing efforts to deepen its leadership capacity for business growth.

Speaking when he announced the appointment of Ms Laichena to the helm of the firm’s general insurance subsidiary, Sanlam Kenya Group CEO Dr Patrick Tumbo said the new CEO will spearhead ongoing business reforms geared at accelerating growth.

At the helm of Sanlam General Insurance, Ms Laichena joins her Sanlam Life counterpart Ms Stella Njung’e in an all ladies’ formidable duo providing leadership support for Dr Tumbo as the subsidiary CEOs and Principal Officers.

In the lead up to her appointment, Ms. Laichena has been serving as the Acting CEO since January 2019, following the exit of former Sanlam General Insurance CEO Mr George Kuria. Ms Laichena who was then the Head of Operations played a critical role in the return to profitability of Sanlam General Insurance.

“The appointment of Ms Laichena underlines Sanlam Kenya’s commitment to our business transformation agenda largely geared at re-positioning us as a major provider of life and general insurance products’ and services while growing shareholder value,” Mr Tumbo said, adding that, “As a career Insurance Executive, Ms Laichena enjoys the wealth of experience and leadership capability required to transform Sanlam General Insurance to the top of the league.”

On her part, Ms Laichena said: “I am humbled to be taking over as the substantive Sanlam General Insurance CEO at a most exciting moment in the history of this company. Backed by a complement of some of the most experienced Insurance executives in Kenya, we shall be building upon our recent success factors to further raise the value of general insurance services to our growing clientele.”

A seasoned Insurance Executive, Ms Laichena started off her career as a Management trainee at the then Lion of Kenya Insurance Company 19 years ago before joining ICEA, Jubilee Insurance, Cannon Assurance and Heritage Insurance in various positions. She served as Saham Assurance Co Kenya Ltd General Manager in charge of the firm’s General Business Division prior to joining Sanlam Kenya in September 2016

Last year, Sanlam General Insurance returned an underwriting profit of KSh 40.9 million with a profit before tax of KSh 193.6 million up from KSh 102.3 million posted the previous year.