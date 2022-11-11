Sapit calls on politicians to withdraw cases challenging elections

Spiritual leaders have called on politicians who have filed cases in court challenging the election outcome in Narok and Kajiado counties to withdraw them in a bid to boost cohesion and integration in the region.

Led by Anglican Churches of Kenya (ACK) Arch-Bishop Jackson Ole Sapit, the leaders called on gubernatorial aspirant in the last general elections Moitalel Ole Kenta and former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai who was vying for the senatorial seat to withdraw the cases they have filed in court.

He said this will give a chance for the leaders to seek an alternative dispute resolution formula that will be satisfactory to all the parties involved.

Ole Sapit spoke at Africa Hope Center in Narok town where he was accompanied by the Maasai Council of Elders led by their Chairman Keleena Ole Nchoe, Narok Pastors Fellowship led by their Chairman Peter Nakola and a host of top supporters of Ole Kenta.

Ole Sapit who hails from Narok County said conversations were at the initial stages to unite all the county leaders who participated in this year’s general elections.

“Every time there is an election, some people are left wounded and it takes a long time to heal. We are requesting anyone who has placed a case in court on elections to withdraw immediately so that we can reconcile,” he said.

Ole Sapit said development and prosperity come when people are united and speak the same language instead of continuously opposing each other.

He observed the country was facing numerous challenges among them climate change effects that have caused prolonged dry spells in many counties, and economic challenges among others, hence there was a need to work together to build the country.

“We cannot achieve our goals to develop our nation if we are not united. We have a number of issues to concentrate on so every person should come on board so that we can move forward together,” he said.

The case challenging the validity of the Narok County Governor election is set to kick off on Monday while the senatorial case kicked off on Thursday this week.

The gubernatorial seat in Narok County was a two-horse race between ODM candidate Ole Kenta and current governor Patrick Ole Ntutu who was vying on a UDA ticket.

Ole Ntutu garnered 158, 100 votes against Ole Kenta and 148, 270 votes according to the results announced by the County Elections Manager Dr Sidney Namulungu.