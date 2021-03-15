This year’s award theme has been ‘Woman Filmmaker Changing the Game’.

The Women In Film awards are a great opportunity to recognise the Kenyan women who are breaking barriers in the film industry. In the just concluded awards, phenomenal actress and producer has bagged a prestigious award; The Newcomer Producer award.

Taking to her Twitter page, Sarah expressed her appreciation: “Got some fantastic news last night??????? Thank you to every single one of you who voted? I truly appreciate you? #WIFA2021”

This year’s edition was the second Women In Film Awards gala and was held at the Kenya National Theatres on March 11th. Sarah had been nominated alongside four other up and coming producers, namely; Leila Namwezi, Naomi Mburu, Safina Iqbal, and Mwajuma Belle. Some of the successful films that Sarah has recently produced include 40 Sticks, Plan B, The Company You Keep and Reflections.

One other woman who came out winning is Olympia Owira who won the Best Assistant Director category.

