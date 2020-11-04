Sarah will be a panelist alongside other female creators at the Festival

Kenyan actress, Sarah Hassan, is set to speak at the Lake International Pan African Film Festival (LIPFF). The Lake International PanAfrican Film Festival (LIPFF) organised by Legacy Arts and Film Lab. The festival is set to run from November 4th to 7th on its online platforms but the gala will be both physical and virtual.

Making the announcement on her Twitter account the actress said, “Super excited to be speaking at @lipffestival alongside some incredible female filmmakers tomorrow which will be live both on YouTube and FB.”

Super excited to be speaking at @lipffestival alongside some incredible female filmmakers tomorrow which will be live both on YouTube and FB ??? see you there?? and as always, sending you loads of #LoveAndLight ?? pic.twitter.com/S31vgRUAld — Sarah Hassan (@SN_Hassan) November 4, 2020

Sarah will be speaking alongside other women in the field including Bea Wang’ondu, Betty Kathungu and Edima Otukuon on the discussion topic “The rise of women in the film industry.” The allotted time for the panel discussion is set for Thursday, November 5th from 7 pm to 9 pm East African Time.

LIPFF aims to bring together filmmakers from across Africa to reap the benefits of tourism, intellectual and cultural exchange all the while increasing the African cinematic experience.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Early in the year, Sarah participated alongside Brenda Wairimu in the commonwealth campaign “Say No More” and also acted and wrote a short film for the My Rode Reel competition.

You can watch the panel discussion live on the Festival’s Youtube and Facebook channels.

Tell Us What You Think