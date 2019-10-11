Sarah Wairimu granted Ksh2m bail under strict conditions

Tob Cohen’s widow, Sarah Wairimu has been released on two million cash bail or four million shillings bond and two sureties.

However, before Wairimu pays bail or bond she must provide testimonials of her upkeep to secure her release.

Lady Justice Stella Mutuku granted the bail Friday but ordered that Wairimu should not contact Cohen’s two siblings or intimidate witnesses in anyway.

She was also ordered not to set foot or go near the Tob limited, the business that was operated by the diseased.

The court also directed that Wairimu’s passport remain with the Directorate of Criminal investigations.

While granting Wairimu’s prayer, the judge said bail was a constitutional right and can only be denied under compelling reasons.

The prosecution expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling and promised to appeal.