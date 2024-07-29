Sarit Centre to host 8th Agro-Food Pack Exhibition

Over 200 exhibitors from across the world will participate at the 8th Agro-Food Pack Exhibition to be held in Nairobi, Sarit Centre, from 8th to 10th of next month.

The annual event, renowned for contributing to the agro-food and packaging industries, is organized by MXM Exhibitors-a Dubai-based event firm.

It will draw over 200 exhibitors and thousands of visitors, including industry professionals, investors, government representatives, and academic researchers across the globe.

The 3 day expo seeks to connect local farmers to the best agricultural technology.

According to Mr. Axan Rashid, MXM Expo organiser, “The exhibition promises to be a significant gathering for stakeholders in the agricultural and food sectors, providing a platform for networking, innovation, and showcasing the latest advancements in technology and products.”

He also noted that they aim to provide a platform for technology transfer, boosting inter-trade and enhancing the opening of the gateway between Kenya and other 40 countries from Europe and Asian nations to improve food production.

Collaboration between industry players is vital in ensuring that there is a value addition for the local farmers.



The Expo aims to provide trade and technological exchange opportunities between Kenya and the world.

The exhibition represents a wide array of sectors within the agro-food and packaging industries.

These include:

Agricultural Equipment: Displaying the latest in machinery and tools designed to enhance productivity and efficiency in farming.

Food Processing Technology: Showcas innovative solutions for food preservation, packaging, and processing.

Packaging Materials and Equipment: Featuring sustainable and cutting-edge packaging solutions aimed at reducing environmental impact.

Food and Beverage Products: Highlighting new and improved food and beverage products from local and international producers.

Food Ingredients & Beverages: Presenting advancements in Food Ingredients & Beverages that promote sustainable agriculture.

The exhibition floor will be segmented into various zones, each dedicated to a specific sector, making it easier for visitors to navigate and find relevant exhibitors.

Poultry Processing, Meat Processing, Poultry Equipment Tea, Food Disposables, Masterbatches, Chemicals, Paper Machinery Axan added that, “One of the key highlights of the 8th edition is the Innovation Pavilion.”

This section will focus on showcasing groundbreaking technologies and solutions that are transforming the agro-food and packaging industries.

Start-ups and established companies alike will have the opportunity to present their latest innovations, from smart farming techniques to eco-friendly packaging materials.

Kenya continues to stand as one of the fastest-growing economies in Sub-Saharan Africa, experiencing a significant industrial boom in multiple sectors, particularly in agriculture and manufacturing.

Some of the major international exhibitors taking part in the expo are Prive, Hastavuk, Jamesway, Meyn Food Processing, Chore-Time, Tabraiz Molds and Wifco.

The public and those in the food production sector have been encouraged to flock to the expo in masses, as they will have the opportunity to discover new techniques and network with investors from around the globe.