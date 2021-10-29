Sarit Getaway Tourism Fair: Fly 748 to showcase affordable domestic flight rates 

Aviation company 748 Air Services has set up a booth at the ongoing Tourism Fair at the Sarit Expo Center to cater to the rising number of travellers’ in need of affordable domestic flights.

748 Air Services Managing Director Moses Mwangi said with the curfew being lifted, Kenyans have a bigger opportunity to capitalize on affordable offers in the hospitality and aviation sector to explore our magical country.

“The getaway tourism fair will provide Kenyans with various exciting offers for holiday destinations as the peak season is approaching. I would like to encourage everyone to take advantage of these offers in the aviation and hospitality sectors to explore this Magical country,” said Mwangi.

The airline will use the forum to showcase its new domestic routes, most of them in the coastal tourism circuit offering travellers competitive airfares starting from Ksh 5,350 for a one-way ticket.

“Our mission is to transform the travel experience for all Kenyans whether they are a first-time traveller or an ardent traveller, through the provision of affordability, reliability and safety,” said 748 Air Services Chairman Ahmed Jibril.

Since last year, the airline has been on an aggressive domestic routes expansion from flying to the Mara only, to now flying to Malindi, Ukunda, Mombasa and Kisumu to support business and leisure tourism.