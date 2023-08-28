Sarova Hotels & Resorts Kenya has once again been nominated in this year’s World Luxury Hotel Awards, to battle it out in various categories with the voting process open for both existing and prospective customers.

Sarova Stanley Hotel, Sarova Lion Hill Game Lodge, Sarova Mara Game Camp, and Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort & Spa have been nominated in various categories including Luxury Family Hotel, Luxury Game Lodge, Luxury Safari Lodge categories, Luxury Event and Conference hotel, Luxury City Hotel, Luxury Heritage Hotel among others all marrying together the unique products and services that the hotel chain offers.

The World Luxury Hotel Awards, often regarded as the pinnacle of recognition for luxury hotels, serves as a stage where the finest establishments across the globe showcase their unwavering commitment to impeccable service, lavish accommodations, and transformative guest experiences.

“In the realm of luxury, Sarova Hotels has emerged not only as a formidable contender but as an exemplar of what it means to offer unparalleled hospitality within and without Kenya. With our nominations in these diverse categories at the World Luxury Hotel Awards, we proudly flaunt our versatility, unwavering commitment to service excellence, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of luxury hospitality,” said Caroline Wandetto, Group Marketing Manager.

For years, Sarova Hotels has stood as a testament to unparalleled luxury and a harmonious blend of nature, culture, and hospitality. What sets Sarova Hotels apart is their unwavering commitment to providing guests with an authentically Kenyan experience that transcends the ordinary.

Nestled in some of Kenya’s most breathtaking landscapes, each Sarova property is meticulously designed to reflect the local essence, while offering world-class comfort.

Whether it’s the exceptional wildlife encounters, the delectable fusion of local and international cuisines, or the immersive cultural interactions, the hotel brand redefines luxury by embracing the extraordinary facets of this captivating nation.

“We have a legacy of refreshing African hospitality that we would want all to experience. We are proud of the recognition as we revolutionize your travel needs with bold contemporary design, one-of-a-kind restaurants and bars, sustainable sourcing, and homage to tradition,” added Miss Wandetto.