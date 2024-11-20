Sarova Hotels emerged victorious at the 2024 World Luxury Hotel Awards, securing an impressive 15 accolades across various categories.

Jimi Kariuki, Managing Director of Sarova Hotels & Resorts, celebrated the wins, saying, “These awards are a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing world-class service to our guests, not only in Kenya but globally.

“Every recognition reflects the passion and dedication of our teams who consistently strive to elevate the guest experience, embracing both innovation and the unique spirit of African hospitality.”

Among the highlights were Sarova Lion Hill Game Lodge, recognized as East Africa’s Luxury Game Lodge and Luxury Safari Lodge while also being named Africa’s Luxury Safari Retreat.

‘Sarova Maiyan’ garnered wins in the categories of Luxury Hotel & Conference Centre, Rooftop View Hotel, and Wedding Resort.

Further honours included Sarova Mara Game Camp, celebrated as East Africa’s Leading Luxury Safari Retreat and Africa’s Best Tented Safari Camp.

Nairobi’s ‘Sarova Stanley’ received awards for East Africa’s Most Luxurious City Hotel and Conference & Event Hotel, alongside the title of Africa’s Luxurious Heritage Hotel.

Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort & Spa rounded off the success, winning Africa’s Luxury Beachfront Resort, Conference & Event Hotel, and Family Beach Resort.

These awards come as Sarova Hotels celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking a legacy of hospitality excellence since its establishment in 1974 with the opening of the Ambassadeur Hotel.

The World Luxury Hotel Awards, inaugurated in 2006, are a benchmark for excellence in the global luxury hotel industry.