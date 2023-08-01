Every year, one of nature’s most awe-inspiring spectacles unfolds in the vast wilderness of Kenya, especially in the Mara – the Great Wildebeest Migration. As millions of wildebeests, zebras, and other herbivores traverse perilous terrains in search of greener pastures, visitors from around the globe gather to witness this epic journey.

Amidst the pristine landscapes of Kenya and Tanzania, Sarova Mara stands out as an oasis of luxury and hospitality, offering a unique and unparalleled experience for those who wish to witness this remarkable event.

Sarova Mara Game Camp has long been known for providing guests with an immersive and authentic African safari experience. This season as the migration continues, the facility says it is set and ready to accommodate any number of visitors within and without the country that will flood the Mara to witness the wonder.

“Just as we have done over the years, we are ready to help our visitors have an experience of their lifetime while at the Sarova Mara. The facility is now on another level following the state-of-the-art refurbishment that has been going on, to ensure that our visitors do get value and the experience that they will always cherish,” said Managing Director Sarova Hotels and Resorts, Jimi Kariuki.

“All our tented accommodation is master ensuite while some Club Tents offer a spectacular view of the rolling savannah plains. The organic garden provides the freshest ingredients for our exceptional cuisine with bush dining options available,” he added.

To accommodate the influx of visitors during the Great Migration season, Sarova Mara Game Camp ensures a seamless experience from start to finish. Preparations begin well in advance, with a keen eye on understanding the patterns and movements of the migrating herds. This knowledge enables them to plan the safari itineraries effectively, maximizing the chances of guests witnessing the awe-inspiring crossings over the Mara River.

The safari guides at the facility are experienced and highly knowledgeable about the wildlife and the nuances of the migration. Their expertise not only guarantees the best vantage points for observing the wildebeests’ river crossings but also ensures the safety of the guests and the animals. With their guidance, visitors can capture breathtaking photographs and create cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

The lodgings are designed to blend seamlessly with the surroundings, offering an intimate experience with nature without compromising on comfort. Picture yourself waking up to the sounds of birds chirping, followed by a sumptuous breakfast overlooking the savannah – a scene only Sarova can paint with perfection.

Recognizing the need to preserve the fragile ecosystems, Sarova Hotels is committed to sustainable tourism practices. The group invests in conservation initiatives and community development projects, ensuring that future generations will have the opportunity to witness the Great Migration in its full splendor.