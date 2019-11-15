SAS soldier who helped save lives in Kenya terror attack honoured

An SAS soldier who killed two Islamic militants during a terror attack in Kenya will receive one of the UK’s highest honours.

The soldier will be awarded a Conspicuous Gallantry Cross, a bravery medal second only to a Victoria Cross, for his response in the attack by al-Shabaab terrorists on the DusitD2 hotel in Nairobi on January 15.

He helped evacuate 700 people as the terrorists killed 21 people.

According to The Sun, the unnamed elite soldier will be given the medal by the Queen later this month.

One image showed the Briton carrying a wounded man to safety as blood poured from the casualty’s back.

The special forces veteran, who has reportedly served for 18 years in the SAS, shot and killed two of the four gunmen during the attack. He reportedly only got involved in the counter-terror operation when US Navy Seals asked for his help.

Armed with a Colt Canada C8 assault rifle and a Glock handgun he brought his expertise to nullify the terrorist threat.

A source said: ‘This is an incredible honour and truly deserved. What this man did will go down in the history of the SAS.

He had been working with the Kenyan Armed Forces – who were being mentored by SEALs – when the incident ‘kicked off’, but there was a ‘critical pause’ among American forces while they waited for permission to go in, the source said.

At the time, Joshua Kwambai, who rushed out of a restaurant as the terrorists opened fire, said the SAS troop was one of the first people to get out there.

Mr Kwambi added that the soldier was wearing a mask but it was obvious he was white – and he could see him speaking with the police and army, who were listening to him.

They had been looking at paper – possible plans of the building, he said.

Witness Lucy Njeri said the soldier carried out one of the wounded then went back inside to do so a second time.

The last known award of the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross, which is given for bravery in the face of the enemy, was to Lance Corporal Simon Moloney in March 2014.

The award is among those that is expected to be published at the end of this month in the Operational Honours list.