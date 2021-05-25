Black Lives Matter activist shot by group of men

A prominent Black Lives Matter activist was shot by a group of four black men at a party in south London, police say.

Sasha Johnson is critically ill in hospital after being shot in the head at a property in Peckham on Sunday.

Met Commander Alison Heydari said the men had “entered the garden of the property and discharged a firearm”.

Ms Johnson’s party said she had previously received death threats but police have said there was “nothing to suggest” it was “a targeted attack”.

Cdr Heydari added detectives were also “not aware of any reports of threats made against her prior to this incident”.

Ms Johnson, 27, was left in a life-threatening condition following the shooting at the property in Consort Road at about 03:00 BST.

On Monday Ms Johnson’s party, the Taking the Initiative Party (TTIP), said she had undergone an operation and remained in critical care.

Another man, who was thought to be in his 20s, also suffered a “superficial knife injury” during the attack.

He went to hospital but was discharged following treatment, the Met said.

Det Ch Insp Richard Leonard, who is leading the investigation, said about 30 guests had been at the party, which was being held in the back garden of the property.

He said the four attackers had been dressed in “dark clothing” and went into the garden “through a side entrance”.

“In the ensuing melee a firearm has been discharged injuring Sasha,” he said.

Det Ch Insp Leonard added: “Our investigation continues to make progress but we need the assistance of the community to find out who was responsible for this horrific attack.”

Ms Johnson, who works in community activism and community support and got a first in social care from Ruskin College in Oxford, has been a leading figure in the Black Lives Matter movement in the UK and is a member of the TTIP’s leadership committee.

In a statement on Monday evening, the TTIP questioned how police could conclude it had not been a targeted attacked “without being able to speak with Sasha regarding the death threats”.

However Charles Gordon, one of TTIP’s founding members, added: “I would like to say that we need to stay cautious and aware – the truth is that we don’t know what has happened here.”

Imarn Ayton, a friend of Ms Johnson’s, previously told the BBC she understood “the incident is more related to rival gangs as opposed to her activism”.

On Monday afternoon a vigil was held in Ruskin Park, close to King’s College Hospital, where Ms Johnson is being treated.

During the event well-wishers played African drums and prayed for the 27-year-old to pull through.