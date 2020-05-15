Sasumwa Dam to resume supplying water to Nairobi

Written By: Suleiman Yeri
Water supply from Sasumwa Dam to Nairobi is expected to resume next week.

According to Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki contractors are already at the site repairing transmission pipelines  that were damaged by a landslide in Karemenu River at the Aberdare Ranges.

The dam accounts for 11.6% of the water supply to Nairobi.

Residents in parts of the capital city are currently experiencing water shortage worsened by great tepidity and muddy water from Ng’ethu dam which supplies about 80 percent of water to Nairobi.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Water and Sanitation has set aside 400 million shillings for construction of a major sewerage distribution system in Ol Kalou town in Nyandarua County that is expected to serve more than 30, 000 people.

