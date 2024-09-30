Sati Gata-Aura’s Nissan 160J wins 52nd Africa Concours d’Elegance

Sati Gata-Aura’s 1977 Nissan 160J won the 52nd Africa Concours d’Elegance held at Nairobi Racecourse.

Sati achieved the feat with a cumulative total of 269points to recapture the title he had won in 1988.

And the Concours oldie did it in bravado clinching the first two positions, also with his 1947 MG TG taking the second position with a total of 264 points.

The 1937 MG TA of Paras Shah completed the podium with a cumulative total of 256points.

On his way to the summit, Sati managed 38 points on the car’s underside, 72 on external finish, 58 on interior boot, 55 on the engine and 6 on roadworthiness.

Reflecting on his victory, Sati was all smiles; “It’s such a great feeling returning to this event every year and indeed a great feeling emerging as the winner and a double.”

Motorcycle Winner

David Odhuno’s 1989 Yamaha Super Tenere won the motorcycle overall category scoring a total of 142 as Dominique Antoine (BSA 1959) and Patrick Singh Gulati (Yamaha Roadstar 2001) came second.

The car category was the center of attraction this year with 15 Classes at stake.

Category Winners

Sati’s 1977 Nissan 160J also won Class 7 of Touring cars from 1401cc to 1600cc. Sati scored 38 on the underside, 72 on external finish, 58 on interior boot , 55 on the engine, 6 on roadworthiness for a cumulative total of 269.

A 1989 Yamaha Super Tenere of David Odhuno won class 17 of street motorcycles from 651cc to 1000cc. Odhuno scored 35 on external finish, 34 on engine/mechanical, 34 on trim, 4 on roadworthiness garnering a total of 142.

Second in the category was Tumaini Muthiga who scored a cumulative total of 129 with a 1985 Honda VFR 750.

Third in class 17 was a 1987 Honda 750 entered by Cpt. David Mwaura who amassed a cumulative total of 120.

A 1959 BSA of Dominique Antoine won Class 16 of Street Motorcycles up to 650cc. Antoine scored 32 on external finish, 30 on engine/mechanical, 31 on trim, and 5 on roadworthiness, winning the class with a total of 138. Marco Salo (1968 Plaggio Vespa) and Moosa Khan of Mombasa (Royal Entfiled Bullet Classic) finished second and third with scores of 118 and 111 respectively.

The motorcycle category continues to elicit considerable interest across the continent with several riders enlisting to participate in the event sanctioned and recognized by the FIM Africa, the continental body governing motorcycle sports in Africa.

In keeping with international standards, this year’s entry list consisted of 26 entrants from Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

One of the most interesting entries at this year’s edition of Concours was Zimbabwean debutant Johane Nyagura who rode his 2011 Suzuki EN125-2A all the way from Kadoma (near Harare) Zimbabwe. Nyagura, a career nurse, is a member of the Zim Free Riders club and will be riding over 4,000km back to Zimbabwe.

“For me, the adventure of competing in my first Concours was to ride a total of 8000km to and fro Zimbabwe and experience the longest ride of my life. I’m overwhelmed with happiness to be in Kenya for the first time. I heard about the Concours last year from my club members and decided that I will be a part of the event this year.”

Peter Wanday, the chairman of Alfa Romeo Owners Club (Kenya) who organized the iconic event said: “This year’s event drew a full house of maximum allowable entries of cars and a near full house list of motorcycles. The Concours continues to live up to its expectations as the classiest event in Kenya motorsport calendar.”