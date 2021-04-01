Spotify has more than 100 expertly curated playlists across some of the most popular genres in the continent.

On February 23rd, Spotify opened its doors to Kenyans for the first time giving Kenyans access to over 70 million songs, 2.2 million podcast titles, and over 4 billion playlists. It’s been over a month now and the platform is sharing infographics and insights as to what Kenyan have been listening to.

According to Spotify, the first 30 days have seen Kenyan listeners navigating the vast world of music discovery with the list of the top-streamed artists consisting mainly of international hit-makers. Drake tops the list for the most streamed artists with beloved band Sauti Sol coming in second. Pop Smoke, Justin Bieber and Juice WRLD are also in the lit for most streamed artists.

When it comes to the mot streamed songs, Cardi B’s ‘Up’ is way up there followed by Drake’s ‘What’s Next’ and 6LACK and Lil Tjay’s ‘Calling My Phone’.

Today’s Top Hits is the most popular playlist in the first month after launch, reflecting how Kenyans are starting off strong by listening to musicians and tracks from around the globe. The second most listened to playlist is ‘RapCaviar’ followed by ‘Mood Booster’ and ‘African Heat’, which features prominent Kenyan artists such as Blinky Bill, Bensoul and Nyashinski.

When it comes to podcasts, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ comes in first place with barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Renegades: Born in the USA’ following closely.

