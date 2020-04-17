Sauti Sol has announced that their fifth studio album, MIDNIGHT TRAIN, will be released on 5th JUNE 2020.

The album pre-add goes live today! Pre-add is an Apple Music feature that allows subscribers to receive and listen to tracks immediately they drop, as they anticipate the whole album. Sauti Sol fans will instantly get the tracks, “Brighter Days” as well as previous singles “Suzanna” and “Disco Matanga,” added to their libraries and playlists immediately. Additionally, this feature will automatically add the album to the consumers library immediately on release day, 5 June 2020.

Recorded between Los Angeles, California, Johannesburg, South Africa and hometown Nairobi, Kenya, MIDNIGHT TRAIN demonstrates the bands songwriting and producing skills with electric energy and new rhythms. The album’s theme is centered around enjoying the journey of life but also embracing the hustles and the trials that come with it.

Special and notable features on the album include American singer and songwriter, India Arie on sensual track “My Everything,” and Burna Boy guest appears on “Time Flies.” “Disco Matanga (Yambakhana),” the official soundtrack to Netflix’s first African Original series Queen Sono, is the most recent collaborative release to come in the form of Sho Madjozi and Black Motion.

MIDNIGHT TRAIN is a wholesome album and a milestone release for the group. It is inspirational and uplifting and offers much needed social commentary while not losing its global appeal. “There is a lot of maturity in the album,” states Polycarp. “We have come of age and we express how people should perceive us freely after 11 years as professional singers. Every song speaks to an issue that is relatable to everyone.”

Whilst awaiting the official album to drop on 5 June 2020 Sauti Sol has graced us with “Brighter Days” for our enjoyment.

