Sauti Sol booked for major Switzerland festival

The ZIMIX festival 2021 will include Sauti Sol.

The ZIMIX festival will be happening at the Salle de spectacles in Renens, Switzerland this October. The ZIMIX festival is an annual festival that celebrates the cultural diversity present in Switzerland and particularly in the western part of Lausanne. The festival happens over a two day period and is full of jazz and Afro music.

On Saturday October 2nd will be the “African” segment of the festival and Sauti Sol will join four other African acts in performing. The boy band will join Lady Ponce from Cameroon, Christian Mukuna from Congo and Marcus Lyon from Cameroon in headlining performances.

It is clear that the quartet made up of Chimano, Polycarp, Savara and Bien has consolidated their place among the African continent’s leading musicians. This isn’t their first time performing in Europe; they have toured Sweden, Portugal and will be in Spain later in the year. The group continues to gain international attention, even pulling former president Barack Obama’s attention with the song ‘Sura Yako’.