Suzanna is the first single off Sauti Sol’s upcoming album; Midnight Train.

Just days after Sauti Sol bagged a recording deal with Universal Music Africa (UMA), they have dropped their first single with the label; Suzanna.

Suzanna tackles the controversial phenomenon of ‘sponsors’/’blessers’. With their clever irreverent lyrics and sharp wit they poke fun at a woman who is a beneficiary of the champagne life as sponsored by an older man.

“I see you in London/ silicone in your bum bum/ shaking what your doctor gave you… You change your skin colour/ and your hair is longer now. Then I see you in Paris/ standing next to the Champs Elysees/ looking sexy in a mini skirt” – they sing cheekily.

The accompanying video, directed by Leke Alabi-Isama, was shot in Nigeria. It’s more comic relief judging by how they are styled in the 70’s disco ball chic complete with puffy colourful men blouses, large ‘fros and perms. “It’s a reminder of the good ole days of how stylish Africans were.” comments Bien.

Polycarp Otieno says good vibes continue in the new album, and it will be a milestone release for the group. “There is a lot of maturity in the album. We have come of age and we express how people should perceive us freely after 11 years as professional singers. Every song speaks to an issue that is relatable to everyone.”

