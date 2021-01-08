Afro Nation is the world’s number one beach festival.

Afro Nation is a Portuguese Afrobeats, hip-hop, dancehall, bashment and R&B festival held each summer. It is Europe’s biggest urban music beach festival. The 2021 Afro Nation festival will take place between the 1st of July to the 4th of July at Raia da Rocha beach in Portimao, The Algarve, Portugal. Boasting 125 miles of coastline and 300 days of sun a year (with an average temperature of 25 degrees in July), The Algarve is the perfect destination for lovers of golden sand and glistening sea.

This year’s July edition is actually a postponement of 2020’s edition. Revellers will be in the company of some of urban music’s biggest artists. The esteemed 2021 lineup will feature sets from the likes of Chris Brown, Sauti Sol, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Skepta, Davido, Beenie Man, French Montana, Popcaan, Yemi Alade, Chronixx, Diamond Platnumz, Eddy Kenzo, Koffee, Mavado and many more.

Alongside the main festival programme, festival-goers will have the opportunity to attend boat parties and private beach parties, with an array of DJs spread across the weekend providing the perfect summer soundtrack for a festival that is now firmly on many bucket lists.

For more information on how to attend the festival, visit the Afro Nation website.

