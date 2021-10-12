Sauti Sol honoured for role in Burna Boy’s Grammy album

Sauti Sol has received a Grammy Participation Certificate.

Boy band Sauti Sol has been presented a certificate by the Recording Academy, i.e. The Grammy’s. The recognition and honour comes from the band’s participation in Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall album which won a Grammy in the category of ‘Best Global Music Album’. Sauti Sol was a producer in the album.

Grammy certificates are presented to artistes who are ineligible for a Grammy award, but who did contribute to a winning recording. The 63rd Grammy Awards happened in March in Los Angeles California. Wizkid and Burna Boy were Africa’s winning representatives with Wizkid scooping a win in  in the category of ‘Best Music Video’ (thanks to his contribution in Beyoncé’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’ album).

Bensoul also celebrated a Grammy accolade as a songwriter in Twice As Tall.

  

