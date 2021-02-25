The partnership is between the band and the company PACE

Popular Kenyan band Sauti Sol have signed a deal with Kenyan electronics company Pace. The collaboration has resulted in Bluetooth earbuds called Pacesol combining the two partners’ names (PACE + Sauti Sol = PACESOL).

The earbuds are currently available for purchase from their website at a price of KSh. 5,000.

According to the description provided on the Pace Sol website the product is wireless with adjustable and secure-fit ear hooks to ensure your earphones stay firmly in place. They are custom-made wireless Bluetooth devices with a Bluetooth 5.0 chip that provides super low latency, ultra-low power consumption and a static-free, reliable and swift connection for stable music streaming in the extended range of up to 20m.

The band announced the collaboration on their social media pages touting it as “a first in Africa.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



#NewCollabAlert

PACE + SAUTI SOL = PACESOL Official launch of the incredible bluetooth earbuds is set for tomorrow. We're super stoked for this, a first in Africa! More info https://t.co/xR1wGSyFGe@keeppaceafrica pic.twitter.com/U3tdfnFtrx — SAUTI SOL (@sautisol) February 24, 2021

The partnership is a testament to what African brands can achieve through collaboration.

Tell Us What You Think