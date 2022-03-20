Sauti Sol joins Shahara as creative co-director

Sauti Sol has confirmed partnership with Shahara.

Boy band Sauti Sol is adding a feather to its cap by becoming a partner of streaming platform Shahara. Shahara is a platform where Kenyan creators can publish their work and receive direct payment from consumers of their content. It is a wonderful venture that came about during the pandemic in response to COVID-19’s effect on the creative industry.

Sauti Sol has now gotten on board by becoming co-creative co-founders. With this role Sauti Sol is using Shahara to champion African solutions for African issues. The original co-founder is actually prolific journalist John-Allan Namu in conjunction with The Catapult Agency LLP, and Baraza Media Lab. Sauti SOl will also be able to share their own exclusive content on the platform, starting with Bien Aime and Aaron Rimbui’s BALDMEN Virtual Experience.

The platform has been home to more exclusive content such as the Africa Uncensored documentaries, (Pandora Papers, Crooks & Wombs, and Under Your Watch), Wabosha Maxine’s A Letter To My Younger Self as well as Cynthia Abdullah’s documentary, Inyumba Yu Mulogooli.

Future plans of the platform include the introduction of a series of masterclasses and tutorials targeting content creators.