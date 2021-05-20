The African Union has partnered with TikTok for Africa Day campaign

Sauti Sol, Nameless, Mejja, Nviiri the storyteller, Sailors, Bensoul are just some of the Kenyan artists that will feature on the TikTok Africa Day playlist.

The African Union’s Youth Division within the Women, Gender and Youth Directorate has partnered with TikTok and Trace TV to celebrate Africa Day through a half month-long digital campaign titled #IAmAfrican. The partnership accelerates the vision of the 1 Million by 2021 initiative of H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission. The initiative seeks to provide opportunities to African youth in Education, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Engagement.

The overall objective of the #IAmAfrican campaign is to amplify the AUC 2021 theme “Arts, Culture and Heritage; Building Levers For The Africa We Want”. The campaign calls on users to creatively express their views on what makes them proudly African across various categories, fashion, makeup, dance, food and music.

TikTok, a Chinese owned social media platform by ByteDance, is used to make a variety of short-form videos of different genres, which makes it the best medium to help young African creatives share their proudly African looks, food and dance on Africa Day.

Additionally, all videos uploaded using one of the songs featured in the playlist with the official #IamAfrican hashtag stands a chance of being selected and shown on the music channel, TRACE TV, during the month of May.

There will also be an exciting virtual conversation taking place on the 25th of May to

complement the ongoing activities to commemorate Africa Day.

See the entire Africa Day playlist here.

