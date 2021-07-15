Sauti Sol set for UK tour

The Kenyan band will perform at venues around the UK

As the world continues to vaccinations, live performances and events are slowly coming back. The US and the UK are among the countries spearheading this push to entertainment, showbiz normalcy. As such musicians around the world are scheduling tour dates and Sauti Sol have not been left behind.

Grammy award-winning group Sauti Sol are heading to the United Kingdom on tour in September. The tour dubbed “The UK Summer Residency” will feature five intimate shows performed at the Jazz Cafe, Xoyo, Laylow and the Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Announcing the news on their social media handle the group wrote, “Summer Vibes! We are coming to the UK for a run of intimate shows this Summer. Tell everybody.” (SIC)

Sauti Sol’s most recent album Midnight Train is currently available to stream on all major platforms. The group recently released a music video for their song “Rhumba Japani” which is the 12th track off the album.

Tickets for the live performances are on sale on July 20th here.