Nigerian singer-songwriter and producer Cobhams Asuquo has joined forces with award-winning Kenyan Afro-pop band Sauti Sol to release “Lady Fiona” –a captivating new love song that promises to steal the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide.

This exciting collaboration brings together two of Africa’s most talented musical forces, delivering a melodic masterpiece that will leave listeners spellbound.

“Lady Fiona” is an Afro-pop gem showcasing the distinctive styles and soulful vocals of Cobhams Asuquo and Sauti Sol. The song combines infectious rhythms, catchy melodies, and heartfelt lyrics to create an enchanting musical journey that celebrates the power of love.

With his signature production prowess, Cobhams Asuquo sets the stage for a magical experience, infusing the track with rich instrumentation and dynamic arrangements.

Sauti Sol further elevates the song with their harmonious vocal performances, perfectly complementing Cobhams Asuquo’s soul-stirring delivery.

“Lady Fiona” invites listeners to immerse themselves in a world of romance, evoking emotions that resonate with anyone who has experienced the joy and complexities of love.

The song’s universal appeal transcends borders and cultures, uniting music lovers across the globe through its heartfelt message.

Asuquo and Sauti Sol’s collaboration is a testament to Africa’s vibrant music scene, highlighting the power of artistic unity and cultural exchange.

Their combined talents create a synergy that promises to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression in the industry.

“Lady Fiona” is now available on all major music platforms and we encourage fans and music enthusiasts to enjoy this extraordinary musical collaboration.