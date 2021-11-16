Sauti Sol to talk investment in creative industries at upcoming event

by Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

The virtual event will be hosted by IFC’s ‘Up Next’.

Sauti Sol will discuss investment opportunities for investment in Africa’s creative industries. The event, hosted by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will take place online from 9 AM on Wednesday.

The IFC, part of the IMF group playing host, hopes that supporting Africa’s singers, writers, and designers will be a chance to help grow an industry with enormous development impact. Investment into Africa’s creative industries has been happening over the years, though slowly. In 2019, only about $22 million, or 1.1 per cent of total investment in African start-ups went to entertainment companies, according to a report.

Speaking to the IFC about Africa’s potential for growth, Sauti Sol’s Bien said that a policy change would help creatives.

“It’s policy, policy, and policy,” Baraza said. “Policy makes everything function. It gives everyone a level playing field and ensures everyone in the value chain is respected. It helps us get the rates we deserve. It helps promote local content.”

The event is open to all. To participate, register here.

  

