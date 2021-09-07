Sauti Sol UK tour rescheduled to October

The band was due to perform at select venues in the UK this month.

The Sauti Sol UK tour that was scheduled for this month has been rescheduled due to Visa delays and COVID-19 restrictions. The tour called “The UK Summer Residency” has been postponed to October according to the band.

Grammy award-winning group will head to the UK on tour in October and will feature five intimate shows performed at the Jazz Cafe, Xoyo, Laylow and the Blues Kitchen Manchester. All tickets previously bought for the September show will still be valid in October.

Announcing the news on their social platforms the group said, “We regret to inform you that due to visa delays and the Covid-19 restrictions, our UK residency has been rescheduled to October 2021. All tickets remain valid and we look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

The tickets were already sold out by the end of August.