Sauti Sol wins best group at AFRIMMA 2021

Sauti sol has been declared best African group.

The biggest African Awards in the diaspora was held this past weekend (12th December) in Dallas Texas. It was an unforgettable virtual show and a showcase of the best talent across the continent that streamed live on YouTube.

This year’s theme was ‘’Flavours of Africa’, drawing inspiration from the different unique flavours found in the continent. Just moments before boy band Sauti Sol at the Sol Festival on Sunday night, AFRIMMA declared them the winners of the Best African Group category. Bongo stars Diamond Platnumz and Nandy emerged as best male artiste East Africa and best female artiste East Africa respectively. Wizkid was the biggest winner of the night grabbing three awards: Artiste of the Year, Song of The Year, and Crossing Boundaries With Music. Other winners include Adekunle Gold who won Best Male Artiste for West Africa, and his wife Simi in the won Best Female Artiste for West Africa category.

This year, AFRIMMA, partnered with YouTube Music as part of #YouTubeBlack Voices fund initiative.