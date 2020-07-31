Savannah Cement CEO Ronald Ndegwa retires

The Savannah Cement Managing Director and CEO Mr Ronald Ndegwa has retired effective 1st August this year.

Mr Ndegwa had asked the Board of Directors for an early retirement to pursue other professional and personal interests.

Board Chairman Benson Ndeta says the request has been accepted and a mutual separation agreement amicably reached.

“In line with sound corporate governance protocols, the Board will commence an immediate international competitive recruitment process to fill the Managing Director’s position and facilitate the smooth running of the business.” He said

He paid tribute to Mr. Ndegwa as having provided sound and strategic leadership for the business for the last six years and eight months.

“During his tenure, Mr. Ndegwa, in conjunction with the Management team, has seen the business through challenging times and steered the ship steadily to the current credible market positioning as an award-winning cement manufacturer and respected development partner.” He added.

Mr Ndegwa was also instrumental in the formulation and ongoing execution of the company’s five-year strategic plan that focuses on the delivery of strong financial and operational results.

“Mr. Ndegwa has overseen the foundational structure of our future growth that will see Savannah Cement heavily banking on the local and regional market opportunities. The commissioning of our second line featuring new generation, dust-free cement manufacturing systems will also serve to enhance our environmental conservation commitments alongside the market delivery requirements which will ultimately have a positive impact on our bottom-line.” Noted the Chairman.

Adding that Mr. Ndegwa has left a remarkable footprint at the local and international levels and propelled the Savannah Cement brand to new horizons that were seemingly impenetrable.