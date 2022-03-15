Savings a better route for Kenya, says Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has promised to get a comprehensive environment for Kenyans to save once elected president.

He said tax collection has stagnated because of political interests noting that his government will digitise Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to help in collection of taxes professionally.

Speaking during the United Democratic Party National Delegates Conference, Ruto said Kenyans savings as per the GDP is at 7% noting that many countries budgets range between 30 to 40% in GDP.

While criticising his opponents for supporting BBI, he noted that on the 9th of August there will be a competition of ideas and sides.

“On the ballot, Kenyans will be in two groups, those that believe the way to the future is by changing the constitution and those that believe in changing the economy of this nation.” Said DP Ruto.

The move to change the constitution, he said is to create positions for select few.

“The only thing I can remember that the handshake has done is to borrow 7 trillion in the last 5 years.” Said Ruto terming it a tragedy.

Ruto said the only way to solve the problem of exclusion will be to create opportunities for the youth and create jobs.

He said: “If the Big 4 Agenda was implemented, millions of the youth would have opportunities.”

Adding that, “10 million Kenyans today are in a lottery because they have no defined jobs, no defined businesses, they cannot access credit, they have no place to do business and there is no law to protect their enterprises.”

He promised to create opportunities for everyone and make sure the economy works for all Kenyans.