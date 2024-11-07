Kenyan indie pop singer and songwriter, Savinnah, is excited to announce the release of her latest single, “Blink Twice.”

This electrifying blend of electronic and pop, heavily influenced by German EDM and pop music sounds, is a new move for the fast-rising artist.

The songstress excitedly shared the news, saying she is both anxious and excited about “Blink Twice.”

“Blink Twice is part of a new musical direction I’m taking, so it’ll be interesting to see people’s reception of the single. However, it’s also my favourite song currently, so I’m very proud of it.”

“Blink Twice” probes the painful reality of a toxic ex who refuses to let go, tormenting both their former partner and their new love interest.

Savinnah’s powerful vocals and stirring lyrics mirror society’s struggles with moving on from past loves.

For Savinnah, creating this song has been fun adding that the producer created a safe space for her during the studio sessions.

“He allowed me the chance to be experimental and expressive through my music,” she revealed.

Savinnah’s music career is taking exciting turns, from being signed by Universal Music Group without prior releases to working as an independent artist.

Before starting her solo career, Savinnah honed her skills as a background vocalist for the renowned Kenyan R&B and Soul artist Nikita Kering, working on jams such as “Doja,” “Tonight,” and other unreleased projects as a songwriter.

This experience exposed her to the labyrinths of live performance, vocal arrangements, and the importance of supporting fellow artists.

Savinnah has been putting in work, often juggling schooling at the University of London, where she is pursuing computer science with song-writing and music production.

Her dedication to the craft has birthed “Blink Twice,” a song set to provoke thoughts about modern-day dating and issues that arise after a breakup.

“I have a couple of collaborations and an EP on the way. Additionally, I would love to do some live performances this year.”

She also hinted that she will be working on a short film on gender-based violence.

Her notable collaborations with record producer Michael Carpenter, Kenyan rapper and music producer Ndovu Kuu, and Kenyan music producer SoFresh show she knows how to pick talent to work with.

“Blink Twice” is paving the way for a volcanic eruption of good music, great collaborations, and diverse projects that showcase Savinnah’s excellent work ethic, creativity, and adaptability.