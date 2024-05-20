Savoring Sayari: Jazz, Flavor, and Culture in Nairobi’s Culinary Scene

Nairobi’s vibrant culinary scene just got a new rhythm with Sayari All Day Dining Restaurant, a gem tucked away on Westlands Road in PrideInn Westlands Hotel.

This unique dining experience promises more than just exceptional food—it’s a cultural journey through global flavors with a touch of African soul.

Sayari’s menu is a culinary journey, showcasing an array of appetizers, main courses, and desserts that celebrate the diverse heritage of cuisines from around the world.

Traditional dishes are given a contemporary twist, while innovative creations redefine dining expectations.

Whether you’re craving a taste of home or an adventurous palate-pleaser, every bite at Sayari is an exploration of taste.

Friday Nights: Sax in the City

Step into the weekend with style and soul at Sayari Restaurant, where every Friday night is transformed into a lively urban jazz affair from 7pm till late.

Picture yourself under a canopy of stars, surrounded by lush greenery, as smooth saxophone melodies fill the air.

The outdoor bar, a captivating centerpiece of the restaurant, offers an extensive selection of drinks to complement the music and ambiance.

A Feast for the Senses

The moment you enter Sayari, you’re enveloped in a kaleidoscope of vibrant colors and patterns, each element carefully chosen to reflect a blend of cultures.

The interior design seamlessly marries contemporary aesthetics with a distinct African touch, creating an immersive atmosphere that feels both exotic and familiar.

It’s a visual feast that transports diners across continents while paying homage to the rich traditions of the motherland.