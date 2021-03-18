Savula, Itemere in court as hearing of Ksh. 122m GAA fraud case resumes

Hearing of the 122 million shillings Government Advertising Agency(GAA) fraud case implicating MP Ayub Savula and former ICT PS Sammy Ishiundu Itemere has resumed at the Milimani Law Courts.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi had adjourned the hearing following the unfortunate death of National Lands Commission official, Jenifer Wambua in which she was to appear as a state witness.

Wambua had been missing since Friday last week and her body was found on Monday at the City mortuary in Nairobi.

Savula and Itemere were charged in October 2018 alongside 28 others for conspiring to steal Ksh. 122, 335,5000 from the Ministry of Information Communication and Technology.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The individuals are alleged to have siphoned the money through proxy companies instead of paying media companies for services rendered.

Also implicated in the case are wives of Savula, Melody Gatwiri and Hellen Kemboi as well as former Director of GAA Dennis Chebitwey.

The fraudulent payments incurred the government a debt of over 2.5 billion shillings to media companies through unpaid advertisement services.

GAA was created in 2015 to handle all government advertisements in electronic and print media.