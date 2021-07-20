Sawe hopeful of a good show in Japan

Two-time Africa high jump champion Mathew Sawe is optimistic of putting in a good show at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 33-year-old will be eyeing a new personal best to improve on the current mark of 2.30 metres, which also stands as the national record.

“I am really excited to be competing at the Olympics. My aim is to break the Kenyan record and also try and make it to the finals.” he said.

Sawe sealed his spot to the Tokyo Games through the world rankings on June 29 where he placed 24th by the close of the qualification window.

Boasting a wealth of experience from major events over the years, Sawe said he is keen to leave a mark at the largest and prestigious sporting event despite being out of competitive action for a long spell.

“I am working hard to see that I am in the best shape. As you know, Covid-19 scattered most of the sporting activities but I hope we will get where we were before in terms of fitness,” added Sawe.

Sawe also said that he is keen to make amends from his performance at the 2019 World Championships where he was battling with an injury.

The high jumper and Olympic javelin silver medallist Julius Yego are the only field events athletes in Team Kenya.

“His participation and a good showing will be another huge incentive to our quest to expand, not just our disciplines portfolio in the Olympics and major events but also medal prospects”,

Olympics Kenya Secretary General (Ag.) Francis Mutuku said as he wished the two field athletes’ success in their endeavours to continue trailblazing for Kenya.