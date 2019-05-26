Garissa county first lady, Fardowsa Osman, has appealed to area residents to say “no” to early marriages, Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and all retrogressive cultural practices.

Speaking Sunday at the Garissa referral hospital when she visited 23 women with fistula problems, Fardowsa said early marriages and FGM were part of the wider causes of fistula that inflict pain and trauma to the affected women.

She appealed to all stakeholders to focus more on preventive measures by educating the local community on fistula to avoid costly medical expense.

The women were admitted to the facility after undergoing surgery following a five day free fistula camp sponsored by Fountain of Hope, an initiative of the first lady, the County Department of Health, Amref Africa and Global One, a non-governmental organisation.