Say no to early marriages, fgm, Garissa residents urged

Written By: KNA
13

(AP Photo/Jean-Marc Bouju)
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Garissa county first lady, Fardowsa Osman, has appealed to area residents to say “no” to early marriages, Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and all retrogressive cultural practices. 

Speaking Sunday at the Garissa referral hospital when she visited 23 women with fistula problems, Fardowsa said early marriages and FGM were part of the wider causes of fistula that inflict pain and trauma to the affected women.

Also Read  KWS unveils plan to mitigate pollution in Lake Nakuru

She appealed to all stakeholders to focus more on preventive measures by educating the local community on fistula to avoid costly medical expense.

Also Read  Mutua orders streaming of operations at Machakos level 5

The women were admitted to the facility after undergoing surgery following a five day free fistula camp sponsored by Fountain of Hope, an initiative of the first lady, the County Department of Health, Amref Africa and Global One, a non-governmental organisation.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Christine Muchira

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR