Scarlett Johansson sues Disney and Marvel over Black Widow

Johansson has complained hat the dual release strategy of “Black Widow” had reduced her compensation,

Scarlett Johansson has been known to be the resident Black Widow character. The most recent Black Widow movie was released earlier this month after being anticipated by Marvel fans for over a year. Scarlett who has played the Black widow character for a 10-year period is suing Walt Disney and Marvel Entertainment for a breach of contract.

The alleged issue is that Disney released the movie on streaming sites at the same time that it was playing in theatres. Originally, the movie was supposed to premiere exclusively in theatres in May 2020 but kept on being delayed due to the pandemic. Eventually, the studio made the decision to do a hybrid release, opening the movie in theatres and streaming it on Disney+ streaming as a Premier Access title. (Premier Access films are available to Disney+ subscribers for an extra $29.99 surchage.)

According to the Johansson lawsuit, the hybrid release breached her original contract with Marvel Entertainment and Disney, which reportedly guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release. In a statement released yesterday, Disney said that the lawsuit has no merit. “Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20 million she has received to date.” the company said.