Scheduled road closures ahead of Monday’s Supreme Court verdict

The Kenya Police Service (KPS) has scheduled road closures across parts of Upper Hill and the Central Business District (CBD) ahead of Monday’s announcement of the Supreme Court verdict.

Nairobi Traffic police commander Vitalis Otieno said in a statement the roads will be closed two hours before the time given by the court for the judgment.

“Ngong Road will be closed at the junction of Ngong Road and First Avenue (opposite NHIF), motorists are advised to use Haile Selassie Avenue as an alternative route,” he said.

In addition, the traffic boss said that Cathedral Road and Milimani Ngong Road which accesses Milimani Law Courts will also be closed at Kenyatta Avenue and Valley Road Junction (NSSF) for all motorists with exception of only vehicles heading to the court.

All other motorists are urged to use Valley Road.

Further, Cathedral Road and Haile Selassie Avenue Junction will also be closed and motorists are advised to use the Haile Selassie Avenue/Ngong Road Junction instead.

On Saturday, acting Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow said the National Police Service have taken all necessary steps and measures to enhance security in all parts of the country, including all critical infrastructures.

In addition, Gabow advised the general public to avoid gathering at the Supreme Court and instead follow proceedings from the comfort of their homes.

“Access to the Supreme Court shall be limited to the public and all roads leading to the court premises shall remain closed. Traffic police officers shall be deployed adequately to direct traffic around the court facility,” he said.