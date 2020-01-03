School heads directed to adhere to fees guidelines

Education cabinet secretary Prof George Magoha has directed school heads to adhered to fees guidelines issued by the government.

Speaking during this year’s commissioning of the Elimu Scholarship of the Wings to Fly program in Nairobi, the CS said every child should be given unfettered access to school.

He warned school heads against turning away needy students for lack of school fees this term.

He said that this year’s Competency Based Curriculum textbooks will be delivered on time to schools before they reopen for first term studies.

Meanwhile, Kenya National Parents Association Chairman Julius Keverenge now wants the government to have full control over school fees charged by public schools.

Keverenge while speaking in Migori town Friday said some public schools’ management boards have violated government order not to charge school fees outside the agreed limits.

He said payment of school fees among the parents and guardians is now a very challenging task. The chair called on the government to investigate complaints from the parents relating to some rogue principals and school’s management boards who charge monies for the purpose not clearly known to the parents.

Keverenge however want the government to consider funding hundred percent school fees charged in public schools, tertiary colleges and higher institutions of learning. The association chair believes that having government full sponsorship at all levels of education will give every Kenyan child equal opportunity to steer this country to prosperity.