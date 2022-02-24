School heads in different counties briefed on KCSE exams

The government is making final preparations for the National examinations which will be held in the month of March and April with County officials assuring security and timely delivery of examination material.

Over 1,800 candidates in 27 secondary schools are set to sit for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in Loitokitok Sub County.

During a KNEC KCSE briefing for Principals, Loitokitok Sub County Director of Education Peter Bitah said that out of 27 exam centres, 20 centres are public schools while seven are private adding that there is one centre for adult learners.

Peter noted that the 1881 candidature includes 995 boys and 885 girls adding this is an increase with 73 candidates compared to year, 2020, whose figure was 1708.

The Director noted that some exams will start next week on Monday and for all the learners they will kick off on March 14 adding that all the preparations are in place to ensure delivery of credible exams.

Meanwhile, concern has been raised over the safety of candidates from insecurity prone parts of Baringo County as they prepare for this year’s KCPE and KCSE papers early next month.

The state of security especially in border areas of Baringo South and parts of Baringo North which experience sporadic cattle rustling is also worrying aspirants who are currently engaged in vote hunting ahead of the April party primaries.

Immediate former Moi University don Dr Wilson Kipkech Kiptala, a psychologist, who resigned two weeks ago to contest for Baringo North parliamentary seat condemned the insecurity menace which has turned some areas to be warzones saying it indeed complicates livelihoods for candidates preparing to sit for national exams and those preparing for party nominations.

Dr Kiptala venturing into politics for the first time asked Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Dr Fred Matiangi to invest in monitoring and evaluation schemes as a strategy of ensuring that government directives are enforced satisfactorily and effectively.

In Kisii County education stakeholders together with all Sub-County Directors of Education and school principals have deliberated over the forthcoming national examination preparedness and ensure there will be no challenges when they kick off.

Addressing the press in Kisii School, Kisii County Commissioner Alan Machari stated that the key objective was to look into strategies to be put in place to ensure examinations are done according to the law.

He noted that security agencies will be on high alert to ensure there are no cheating cases, saying intelligence-led planning was in place to guide them from time to time on where to watch out keenly and boost security.

“Every school is a suspect until the examination is administered. That is when we can say a school has a clean bill of health. As long as you are handling the examination materials, we remain alert and concerned to see that you are handling the examination within the protocols provided by the government,” affirmed Machari.

Elsewhere, Uasin Gishu education stakeholders held a stakeholder briefing for the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) Examinations protocol at the Uasin Gishu High school, which brought together: County commissioner, County director of Education, Teachers service commission (TSC) representative, the County Quality assurance officer, Security heads, Unions, and Principals from various schools within the county.

County Director of education Harrison Muriuki indicated the issue of schools hosting other larger centres will be expected in that supervisors will be moving with their candidates to the institutions they will have been posted.

County Commissioner Stephen Kihara was firm on the private sector to give one person in charge of the centres.

“We want a clear line thus the person who has been put in charge should walk with us till the end of the examination process,” he said.

He further urged the centre managers to be swift in posing any challenge they encounter in all sectors both security and exam related issues and went ahead to wish all the candidates and stakeholders success in their examinations.

This year’s statistics of candidates sitting for this year’s KCSE examinations in the county is projected at 8,188 Boys and 8,492 girls tallying to 16,680, However for private schools the figures were slightly lower in that; 1,103 Boys and1,140 girls.