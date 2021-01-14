School heads in Trans Nzoia asked to locate missing learner’s

School heads in Trans Nzoia County have been asked to liase with the County Administration to ensure learners in Primary and secondary schools who have not yet reported to their respective schools are traced and taken back to school.

During a visit to several institutions within the county by a team of three Principal Secretaries this week namely; Amb. Simon Nabukwesi of University Education and Research, Alfred Cheruyiot of post training and skills development and Nelson Marwa of Labour and Social Protection, it emerged that some parents in the County have failed to take child education seriously resulting to high number of missing learners this being the second week of learning since schools reopened on 4th January 2021.

The team of PS’s blamed the parents for laxity and asked the County Director of Education to liase with the office of County Commissioner to trace the learners.

PS university education and Research Amb. Simon Nabukwesi who visited St. Monica girls high school Kitale, Liyavo primary school kwanza, Meteitei high school, Uasin Gishu high school, St. Mary’s Eldoret, Friends boys school, St. Andrews Girls Baraton, among other schools in the County advised the Kenya Certificate for Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates to work hard in the few remaining days as they prepare to sit the National Examinations so as to achieve good results.

The PS also told learners to avoid engaging in destructive activities such as child labour and early marriages adding that such practices affect their education transition.

Oh his part, PS Cheruyiot said the Government will continue to provide financial support to institutions to improve infrastructure so as to achieve the social distancing requirement.

Majority of the school visited lacked adequate classrooms, dormitories, desks, enough teachers, water and some sanitation facilities.

The Government embarked on a two-week activity to assess the situation of schools following reopening and the ministry of health covid-19 prevention protocols put in place in the institutions such as hand washing points, wearing of masks, use of thermos guns.

It was however noted that most institutions were not able to achieve social distancing due to the high number of learners.

Some schools had also not benefited from the economic stimulus package desks provided by the Government.