The government has directed all public school heads to cease charging parents unauthorized levies.

In a circular to regional and county Directors of Education dated 2nd February 2024, Basic Education Principal Secretary Dr. Belio Kipsang directed all schools to cease from henceforth from directing parents to pay any charges outside the authorized fees guidelines for secondary schools.

Dr. Kipsang junior secondary schools and primary schools are predominantly day schools and the ministry caters for the requisite tuitions requirements through capitation.

He said no fees will be charged by public junior secondary and primary schools.

The PS further asked all secondary schools to adhere and comply with authorized fees structures payable in the spread ratio of 50 percent, 30 and 20 percent in 1st, 2nd and 3rd term respectively.

PS Kipsang also said lunch programme for day secondary schools is optional adding that no child should be denied schooling for failure to pay the same.

The ministry urged regional county and sub-county Directors of Education to report any school principal, board of managements and Headteacher charging unauthorized levies to the principal secretary.

The ministry also said all schools are required to fill fees declaration form and countersigned by sub-county Directors of Education.

PS Kipsang said any county and sub-county Directors of Education will be held liable for any breach within their area of jurisdiction.

He said all completed forms should be submitted to the ministry headquarters by 9th February both in hard and soft copies.

