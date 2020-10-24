School heads to ensure next year’s candidates return to school

All school heads in the country have been tasked to ensure that all students who sit for their KCPE and KCSE exams next year return to school.

University Education and Research Principal Secretary Amb. Simon Nabukwesi who was on weeklong visit to several learning institutions in Nyanza and Western Kenya regions to assess the learning progress observed that some learners had failed to report to their respective schools.

School Principals in the affected institutions cited pregnancies as some of the reasons to why some female students failed to turn up as they were nursing their babies whereas a few male students had engaged in business and absconded class.

The PS asked school heads to liaise with their parents and guardians to ensure all students return to school.

The University Education PS said the Government is concerned about the safety, hygiene and health of both learners and teachers and is currently monitoring the progress of the partial school re-opening in all counties to ascertain that the Covid-19 measures and protocols have been adhered to.

“Covid-19 pandemic is here with us but our lives have to continue, I urge you to observe the required protocols such as social distancing, frequent hand washing, wearing of face masks to avoid getting infected,” he said.

The PS noted that public institutions had challenges but assured the school Heads that the Government is doing its best to ensure funds are availed to aid in the expansion of facilities and purchase of Covid-19 prevention requirements.